Ex-Yankees World Series outfielder hasn’t received a single free agent offer

Former Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo played in the 2024 World Series, starting in left field for the Bronx Bombers. Now, just months later, he remains without a team, struggling to find a home in free agency, according to The Athletic.

The 28-year-old is learning the hard way that teams aren’t lining up to sign a player coming off a down season, especially one who lacks elite defensive ability or power.

Verdugo’s Offensive Struggles Cost Him

Last season, Verdugo slashed .233/.291/.356 with 13 homers and 61 RBIs, posting an 83 wRC+. That put him 17% below league average, marking one of the worst offensive campaigns of his career.

His biggest issue was his inability to hit for power. His slugging percentage dipped to a career-low .356, and his on-base percentage fell below 30% for the first time. He wasn’t hitting the ball with authority, and his offensive value cratered as a result.

It’s no surprise the Yankees didn’t consider bringing him back. Even with their outfield in flux at times last season, Verdugo’s regression made him more of a liability than an asset.

Teams Aren’t Biting on His Free Agent Market

Verdugo has been waiting for an opportunity to open up, hoping an injury somewhere around the league would create a need. But with Opening Day fast approaching, he still hasn’t received a single offer.

While he’s a serviceable defender, he’s not elite, and teams typically look for either strong offensive production or defensive excellence when signing outfielders. Verdugo no longer brings either to the table.

At this point, he may have to settle for a depth role rather than the starting job he was likely hoping for.

The Yankees Moved On Quickly

The Yankees saw the writing on the wall late last season, experimenting with Jasson Domínguez in left field to see if he could be an immediate replacement.

Domínguez wasn’t quite ready at the time, but with a full offseason under his belt, the Yankees have now handed him the job for 2025. That shift made Verdugo’s departure inevitable.

For now, Verdugo remains in limbo, waiting for an opportunity that might not come.