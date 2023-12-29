Ex-Yankees third baseman linked to Mets in free agency

The New York Yankees seem to have the third base position figured out with veteran DJ LeMahieu taking over full-time, Aaron Boone suggested several weeks ago.

Youngster Oswald Peraza will have a chance to make an impact as a utility piece, but LeMahieu is coming off a good defensive season and put together strong offensive numbers after the All-Star break in 2023.

However, one former Yankee infielder is eyeing his next home, and he was recently linked to the New York Mets via the New York Post.

The Mets Could Sig Gio Urshela

Gio Urshela, who was moved in the deal that brought Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Bronx, is now 32 years old and coming off of a significant pelvis injury. Urshela hit .299/.329/.374 over 62 games with the Los Angeles Angels last season. Since joining the Yankees in 2019, Urshela has put together three seasons with a wRC+ above 118.

Now getting a bit older and coming off a significant injury, Urshela is likely looking to compete for a roster spot and offer quality defense on the hot corner. The Mets lost star prospect Ronny Mauricio to an ACL tear several weeks ago, meaning they have an opening in the infield.

Urshela is a stopgap, a cheap alternative, and a player who has substantial experience competing in New York. His solid batting average suggests he makes decent contact, posting a 33.1% hard-hit rate, 3.9% barrel rate, and 87.5 average exit velocity last season. Those numbers are down quite significantly from his 2022 metrics with the Minnesota Twins, but he’ll hopefully bounce back to his typical self and offer a team in need of support a good option.