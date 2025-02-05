Ex-Yankees infielder talks ‘disrespectul’ World Series exit

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees came painfully close to winning it all in 2024, only to fall short in the World Series. But for former Yankees infielder Jon Berti, what stood out even more than the loss itself was the way people talked about it afterward.

The Yankees’ World Series Run Was No Fluke

The narrative surrounding the Yankees’ World Series loss has been bizarre. Instead of getting credit for pushing the Dodgers to the limit, the conversation shifted toward downplaying their success altogether. Some analysts and fans acted as if the Yankees shouldn’t have been there in the first place, despite the fact that they were one swing away from taking a commanding lead in Game 1.

Berti, who was part of the Yankees’ postseason run, called out this strange level of disrespect on Foul Territory this week.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever heard a World Series-winning team talk as badly as they did about the World Series-losing team,” Berti said. “It felt like we were being disrespected to the point of we didn’t even belong in the World Series.”

A Grand Slam That Changed Everything

Game 1 was a gut punch. The Yankees were in control, looking to steal an early victory in Los Angeles, only for a last-second grand slam to flip the script. If that one pitch goes differently, the entire series might have played out in a completely different way.

Instead of the Yankees being recognized for pushing the best team in baseball to its limit, the conversation has been more about how dominant the Dodgers were. But the reality is, the Yankees were right there with them, battling every step of the way.

Motivation for 2025

If nothing else, this bizarre lack of respect should serve as fuel for the Yankees heading into next season. They were a few key moments away from flipping the script, and they know it. Berti’s comments simply highlight what everyone in that clubhouse is already feeling—this team belonged, and they’ll be looking to prove it again in 2025.