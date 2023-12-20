Ex-Yankees hitting coach lands new role with Red Sox

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson is back in the MLB after being fired from the franchise and has found a new home with the Boston Red Sox.

Was Lawson Culpable For Yankees’ Woes in 2023?

Lawson had this to say after being brought on by the Red Sox, as Manuel Gomez reported per The Athletic:

“’I’m excited to be joining a great team that’s already moving in the right direction,’ Lawson said, via The Athletic,” as Gomez relayed.

At the time of Lawson’s firing on July 9, the Yankees were 49-42 and were hitting a paltry .231 while sporting a .410 slug percentage.

While the Yankees struggled to find their groove with frequent injuries to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo, to name a few, their punch and efficiency at the plate was not up to par and was reflected in their record.

After Lawson’s departure, the Yankees went 33-40 to close out the season. Lawson did not deserve all the blame for the Yankees’ inability to generate wins behind a strong offense but was let go nonetheless. He also noted that his daughters came first as he stepped away to care for them.

Lawson to Join Rival Red Sox Threatening Yankees in AL East

Lawson now joins a Red Sox team that finished No. 18 in the majors with 182 home runs and No. 13 with 1,372 total strikeouts in 2023. The Red Sox also had a down year at 78-84 and, with their name continually linked to top free agents, are preparing for a resurgence in 2024.

Coaching for a bitter rival like the Red Sox will make for an interesting dynamic when Lawson faces off against the Yankees next season and makes his return to the Bronx.