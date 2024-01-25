Ex-Yankees pitcher struggling with alcohol abuse gaining steam in free agency

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have faced significant changes in their pitching lineup this off-season. They lost Luis Severino and Frankie Montas to free agency and made the difficult decision to part ways with Domingo German following an alcohol-related issue in 2023.

Domingo German’s Struggles and Departure From the Yankees

Despite achieving a Perfect Game last season, German struggled with alcohol-related issues, leading to a breakdown in the locker room. This incident wasn’t the first of its kind for German, and the Yankees had previously supported him through recovery.

However, faced with recurring challenges, the team chose to move forward without him, signing Marcus Stroman to bolster the rotation. The Yankees would have preferred to retain German on a cost-effective deal, but his off-field issues necessitated a change.

Currently 31 years old and coming off an inconsistent year, German still has interest from several teams in free agency. The New York Post reports that the Mets, along with the Blue Jays and Orioles, have shown interest in him. This could lead to German joining an AL East rival or making a move across town to Queens.

Future Prospects for German

German has completed his rehab treatment program and is reportedly making positive strides in his personal development. While the risk of a relapse remains, his progress could encourage a team in need of pitching talent to give him another chance. Last year, he recorded a 4.56 ERA, with his career-best being a 3.61 ERA across 72.1 innings in 2022.

His talent offers potential value to teams seeking pitching depth. However, for the Yankees, the need to avoid further distractions has led them to focus on moving forward without German, reshaping their pitching roster for the upcoming season.