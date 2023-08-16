Ex-Yankees All-Star catcher finds new home with San Diego Padres

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees took a pivotal turn with their catcher position strategy following the trade of Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins during the 2022 off-season.

The Defensive Pivot: José Treviño’s Impact

The Yankees shifted their focus to defense by bringing in José Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Though his offensive metrics were modest, his defensive prowess was undeniable. Touted as possibly the best defensive catcher last season, Treviño continued his stellar performance into the 2023 season. Remarkably, he maintained this caliber even while grappling with a wrist injury, adversity he encountered during spring training.

Yet, in the offensive domain, the Yankees’ backup options, Kyle Higashioka, and Ben Rortvedt, offered limited firepower.

Gary Sanchez’s Resurgence in San Diego

After parting ways with the Yankees, Sanchez explored new avenues. His stint with the Minnesota Twins spanned 128 games, in which he achieved a batting average of .205 and a .282 OBP, marked by an 89 wRC+. Later, a brief rendezvous with the Mets preceded his current tenure with the San Diego Padres. Across 57 games with the Padres, Sanchez has showcased commendable performance.

While the Yankees’ decision to trade Sanchez might have been strategic, it’s heartening to witness his reinvigorated form. Boasting a .222 average, .302 OBP, 24.1% strikeout rate, 9.4% walk rate, and 120 wRC+, his numbers might seem standard. But it’s his .513 slugging percentage, bolstered by 16 homers and 40 RBIs, that demands attention. Sanchez brings to the catcher position an element rarely seen: a formidable power bat.

Although past performances hint at this being a temporary spike in form, the rejuvenation of a former Yankee, after a period of inconsistency, is indeed gratifying. Notably, several players who depart the Yankees seem to flourish elsewhere, possibly due to reduced pressures and a conducive environment.

Yankees’ Dilemma: Investing in Homegrown Talent

The recurring theme for the Yankees has been witnessing their nurtured talents thrive elsewhere. This trend is becoming a concern, compelling them to splurge in free agency to address roster gaps.

The underlying message for the front office is clear: placing trust in their budding stars. The emphasis should shift towards nurturing MLB-ready talent rather than trading or sidelining them in favor of experienced but potential-limited veterans.