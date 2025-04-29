Don’t Blink—Yankees’ star infielder is roaring back from the abyss

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Just a few days ago, the New York Yankees faithful were ready to throw in the towel on Anthony Volpe.

Now, the 24-year-old shortstop is breathing life back into his season — and giving the Yankees exactly what they needed.

Anthony Volpe is answering the critics in a big way

Over 29 games this season, Volpe is slashing .229/.322/.448 with five homers, 18 RBIs, a 28.1% strikeout rate, and a 10.7% walk rate.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Those numbers, while not superstar-level, are a major step forward compared to last year’s growing pains.

His 122 wRC+ suggests he’s been 22% better than the average MLB hitter, and he’s on pace for 27 home runs — a huge jump from his disappointing power numbers in 2024.

Even cracking 20 homers would be a massive win for Volpe and the Yankees.

Volpe’s approach at the plate is paying dividends

Volpe ranks in the 78th percentile in barrel percentage and the 66th percentile in average exit velocity, meaning he’s consistently making strong contact.

He’s absolutely punishing fastballs, hitting .351 with a jaw-dropping .719 slugging rate against heaters.

The downside? Breaking and off-speed pitches remain his kryptonite.

He’s hitting just .118 against breaking balls and hasn’t recorded a hit yet against off-speed offerings.

Still, his ability to hunt fastballs and do damage when he gets his pitch is keeping him productive — even if it makes him a bit streaky.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Defense remains Volpe’s calling card

Even when the bat isn’t red-hot, Volpe’s glove never takes a day off.

The Yankees’ shortstop owns a .990 fielding percentage over 252 innings, along with five defensive runs saved and two outs above average.

In a position where defense is crucial, Volpe has been nothing short of elite.

The ability to flash the leather gives the Yankees extra patience with his bat — and right now, that patience is finally paying off.

A new level of confidence could change everything

Sometimes, young players just need time.

Volpe’s early hot streak may cool off at times, but what matters is the big picture: he’s having the best start to a season of his young career.

If he can continue to refine his approach against breaking balls and stay aggressive against fastballs, there’s no reason Volpe can’t evolve into the star the Yankees always believed he could be.

And based on the last few games, it looks like that breakout is already underway.

Popular Reading