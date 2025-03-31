Do the Yankees have a young Alex Rodriguez climbing their farm system?

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are no strangers to the bright lights and big expectations that follow top prospects. But every now and then, one stands out in a different way—beyond stats, beyond pedigree—and commands attention simply by the way they carry themselves.

That seems to be the case with 19-year-old George Lombard Jr., who made waves this spring with both his play and his poise.

A Teenage A-Rod?

Yankees insider Bryan Hoch of MLB.com may have said it best when he likened Lombard Jr. to a young Alex Rodriguez, not necessarily for the jaw-dropping numbers, but for how mature and composed he already is. That kind of comparison doesn’t get thrown around lightly—especially in a city like New York.

“When I talk to [George Lombard Jr.], I kinda feel like he is teenage Alex Rodriguez—just in terms of his confidence, his maturity,” Hoch said. “I think this kid’s going to be a big league star.”

Spring Training Glimpse

Lombard Jr. joined the Yankees for spring training this year, giving fans a sneak peek into what the future could look like. While the raw stats won’t blow anyone away—he hit .231/.286/.462 with two home runs and four RBIs over 14 games—there was more beneath the surface.

He consistently hit the ball with authority, showing off a quick bat and advanced pitch recognition for someone barely out of high school. His two home runs weren’t wall-scrapers either—they were loud, no-doubt shots that hinted at the raw power packed in his frame.

Defensive Gold Already?

What makes Lombard Jr. even more fascinating is how polished he is defensively. The Yankees already believe he’s a gold glove-caliber defender at third base, even though he hasn’t played an inning at the major league level. His hands are quick, his footwork is clean, and his instincts are sharper than most players five years older.

There’s still a lot of development ahead, especially at the plate. But it’s the total package—tools, mindset, work ethic—that has the Yankees dreaming about what he could become.

Looking Ahead to 2027

Realistically, the Yankees are targeting 2027 for Lombard Jr. to push for a full-time role in the infield. He has time to refine his approach and adjust to the grind of professional baseball. But it’s clear that internally, the Yankees view him as more than just a long shot. They see a future impact player.

With the current roster boasting a mix of veteran sluggers and rising stars, the Yankees are in no rush. Lombard Jr. is still baking in the oven, but when he’s ready, the Bronx may have its next big name in pinstripes.