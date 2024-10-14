Did the Yankees make a big mistake with their Game 1 starting pitcher?

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees announced over the weekend that Carlos Rodon will start Game 1 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. After much internal debate, the team decided to give Clarke Schmidt two extra days of rest, allowing him to pitch in Game 3, while Gerrit Cole will take the mound in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Setting the Rotation for Success

In an ideal scenario, the Yankees hope to secure two consecutive wins at home before heading to Cleveland with Schmidt and Luis Gil slated to start on the road. This strategy could give them momentum as they face a team that is notably less effective against right-handed pitching compared to left-handed.

Rodon’s selection for Game 1 adds an interesting element to the matchup. The Guardians are set to start Alex Cobb, who has only pitched 16.1 innings during the regular season and gave up two earned runs over three innings last week against the Detroit Tigers.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A Favorable Matchup for the Yankees

The Yankees appear to have chosen Rodon to face a weaker opponent on the other side. Given Cobb’s limited workload this season, the Bombers likely see this as a favorable matchup, particularly for their $162 million free-agent acquisition. Rodon, who was excellent in the first two innings of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, struggled to maintain his form, eventually allowing seven hits and four earned runs in just 3.2 innings. The Yankees need Rodon to step up and set the tone for the rest of the series.

Cleveland’s Strength Against Left-Handed Pitching

The challenge for Rodon comes from Cleveland’s proficiency against left-handed pitching. This season, the Guardians have hit .251 against lefties, ranking 11th in baseball. They also rank eighth in strikeouts and 10th in home runs against southpaws, making this a tough assignment for Rodon. However, the Yankees may be looking to exploit the matchup against Cobb and rely on their offense to overpower Cleveland early in the game.

Could Clarke Schmidt Have Been a Better Option?

There’s a strong argument that Schmidt could have been a better choice to start the series. Cleveland ranks 23rd against right-handed pitchers, hitting just .233 and ranking 21st in home runs with 129. Starting the series on a strong note with Schmidt might have provided an early advantage. However, manager Aaron Boone is taking a calculated risk by relying on Rodon and hoping the offense can quickly get to Cobb and force the Guardians to turn to their bullpen.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Guardians’ Bullpen: A Key Factor

Cleveland’s relief unit was the best in baseball during the regular season, so the Yankees must capitalize early against their starting pitching. If the Yankees can take the lead with Rodon on the mound, they will have the benefit of three consecutive right-handed pitchers in the upcoming games, giving them a potential advantage for the remainder of the series.

A Redemption Opportunity for Rodon

Rodon was the only Yankees starter to suffer a loss in the ALDS, making Monday night’s game a crucial opportunity for him to bounce back. With Cleveland’s proficiency against left-handed pitching, this game will be a true test of Rodon’s ability to deliver in high-stakes situations. If he performs well, it could shift the momentum firmly in the Yankees’ favor as they pursue a spot in the World Series.