Did the Yankees just make a genius trade — or a total disaster?

The New York Yankees finally made their long-anticipated move at third base — but it’s a risky one, to say the least.

With Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas struggling mightily at the plate, change wasn’t just needed — it was overdue.

Fans expected a splashier name like Eugenio Suárez, yet the Yankees landed Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon instead.

Now 30 years old, McMahon is either about to become a quiet stroke of genius or a contract the Yankees regret.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Power under the hood, but discipline is the concern

There’s no denying McMahon hits the ball hard — elite hard-hit rates and exit velocity paint that part of the picture.

He ranks in the 98th percentile in average exit velocity and 87th in hard-hit rate, hinting at real slugging potential.

The catch? He’s also in the 2nd percentile in whiff rate and 3rd in strikeout rate — which speaks volumes.

McMahon’s plate discipline is shaky, and that flaw has kept him from becoming more than a streaky power threat.

Still, he’s tallied 16 homers this year with a .217 average and .717 OPS — not ideal, but not useless either.

The Coors Field factor adds to the uncertainty

Outside of Colorado, McMahon’s offensive output drops off a cliff — hitting just .189 with a .589 OPS on the road.

That’s always a red flag when acquiring a Rockies hitter, given the well-documented difference between home and away splits.

If Yankee Stadium doesn’t boost his production the way the front office expects, things could spiral fast.

However, the Yankees only need him to hit near the bottom of the lineup, not carry the offense.

Compared to the black hole they’ve had at third base recently, even modest improvement would be a win.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

An instant upgrade on defense

What’s not up for debate is McMahon’s defense — it’s elite and should stabilize the Yankees’ infield overnight.

Over 824 innings at third base this season, he owns a .978 fielding percentage with six errors and excellent metrics.

His four defensive runs saved and four outs above average rank among the best at the position leaguewide.

That’s the kind of glove that changes games quietly, scooping tough hops and starting double plays others might not.

In many ways, he’s like a gold glove safety net for a pitching staff that needs all the help it can get.

The financial gamble is real — but calculated

McMahon’s contract runs through 2027, with the Yankees now responsible for $16 million annually the next two seasons.

That’s a hefty price tag for a hitter with a career OPS+ under 100 and some troubling offensive splits.

But if the Yankees can tweak his approach just enough to raise his average and cut strikeouts, it’s worth every cent.

At worst, he’s a defensive anchor with 15–20 homer power; at best, he’s a late-blooming contributor with real upside.

The Yankees didn’t land a star, but they may have found a puzzle piece that makes everything else fit better.