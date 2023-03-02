Did the Yankees find a gem buried in their farm system?

Feb 21, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees catcher Carlos Narvaez (94) prepares to take batting practice during spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have given a number of prospects opportunities to showcase their talents during spring training. While all eyes seem to be on Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Oswald Peraza, a few low-key players are making great impressions to start spring training.

On Wednesday afternoon, one of those underrated prospects created a special moment with the game tied up at two a piece in the bottom of the 9th inning. After Andres Chaparro and Willie Calhoun grounded out, Dominguez worked a walk, putting Carlos Narváez at the plate to drive in the winning run.

The Yankees are seeing Carlos Narváez blossom:

Narváez didn’t shy away from the opportunity to create a spectacular moment and put his name on the map. He cracked a homer to opposite field (right), traveling 354 feet, winning the game on a walk-off. The 24-year-old had only reached A+ ball for the Yankees in their farm system, so the fact he is getting live at-bats during spring training is certainly a surprise, but he’s making the most of them.

In fact, over five at-bats, Narváez has tallied two hits, two runs, two homers, and three RBIs. By the numbers, he has the best stat line of any player this spring, whether it be a Major League talent or a player coming from Hudson Valley.

Narváez enjoyed 79 games last year with A+ ball, posting 300 plate appearances. He hit .194 with a .327 OBP, 11 homers, 35 RBIs, a 29% strikeout rate, and a 15% walk rate. By most accounts, Narváez struggled as an offensive piece, but it is possible he made a few essential fundamental changes to his swing this off-season, allowing him to compete at a much higher level.

Considering he’s outplaying Volpe and Dominguez so far, it’s quite astonishing to see him get a bit of attention following Wednesday’s heroics. At this pace, I wouldn’t be surprised if Narváez ended up in Double-A Somerset this upcoming season, but at 24 years old, he needs to expedite the process and start putting together more consistent at-bats.