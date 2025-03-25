Did the Yankees dodge a $765 million bullet?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Yankees and Mets squared off Monday afternoon in a 6–6 tie, but all eyes were on one name: Juan Soto.

It was the first time the 26-year-old slugger stepped into the batter’s box against his former club, and while he didn’t deliver any fireworks, it marked a symbolic chapter in a rivalry that just gained a lot more heat.

Soto grounded out to first base and flew out to left field in his two at-bats. Quiet day, yes—but don’t let that fool you. He’s been hammering baseballs all spring.

Soto’s Spring Surge

Soto is slashing .289/.391/.658 this spring, looking every bit like the generational talent the Mets paid for. He’s slugging like a man trying to justify the largest deal ever handed to a position player—$51 million per year, courtesy of Steve Cohen’s checkbook.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets added a wrinkle to Soto’s 10-year deal by granting him an opt-out after 2029. However, if he takes it, his final ten years would jump by $4 million annually, creating a financial cushion either way. If Soto continues producing like this, it’s all but certain he’ll opt out, grab the bag, and keep raking.

The Yankees know exactly what they let walk, but there’s a case to be made that they might’ve done the right thing by holding back.

A More Balanced Approach

Instead of going all in on Soto’s megadeal, the Yankees spread their resources across the roster. They landed Max Fried to reinforce a depleted rotation and acquired one of the most dominant closers in baseball in Devin Williams.

Add in Paul Goldschmidt’s steady bat and Cody Bellinger’s potential resurgence in Yankee Stadium, and New York opted for a more diversified attack. Sure, it may not be as flashy as giving Soto a record-setting contract, but it’s arguably more efficient, especially considering their current injury setbacks.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Had they signed Soto, the chances of pulling off all three of those moves would’ve been slim to none. And without Fried, the Yankees would be staring into the abyss with Gerrit Cole lost for the season.

Bellinger and Fried Over Soto?

In pure baseball math, Bellinger and Fried—two potential All-Stars—offer a better cost-to-impact ratio than one elite slugger. Bellinger’s short-term deal with a player option in 2026 gives the Yankees flexibility, while Fried is locked in for the long haul to help stabilize the rotation for years.

Soto, on the other hand, had the best season of his career in 2024—outside of the shortened 2020 campaign—and history suggests it’ll be tough to replicate. He’s still elite, no doubt, but there’s logic behind the Yankees’ decision not to overextend financially.

Monday’s game may have ended in a draw, but with Soto on one side and a retooled, more balanced roster on the other, the long-term implications are just getting started.