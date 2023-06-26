Could Yankees star slugger snap out of massive slump?

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Despite ongoing roster struggles and a subpar offensive performance, the New York Yankees clinched a much-needed three-game series victory against the Texas Rangers over the weekend.

Yankees’ Pitching Holds Off Red-Hot Rangers

In each of the three games, the Yankees did not manage to score more than five runs. However, their strong pitching lineup rose to the occasion, successfully curbing the momentum of the in-form Rangers.

Key Players Step Up to Secure Victory

On Sunday, key contributions from DJ LeMahieu, Harrison Bader, and the struggling Giancarlo Stanton led the Yankees to a five-run victory. Both LeMahieu and Bader contributed two runs each, edging the Yankees into a 4-3 lead. Stanton, despite his ongoing struggles, delivered a crucial single to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning, driving in Bader to solidify the victory.

The Struggles of Giancarlo Stanton

Unfortunately, Stanton is enduring an exceptionally challenging season, recording career-worst statistics with a .191 average, .252 OBP, and .391 slugging percentage. This includes six home runs, 14 RBIs, and a 73 wRC+. His career-worst walk rate stands at a mere 5.9%, albeit his strikeout rate is just below his career average of 27.7%.

Despite his difficulties, Stanton’s hard-hit metrics remain impressive, boasting a 54.5% hard-hit rate, 15.6% barrel rate, and an average exit velocity of 94 mph. These metrics suggest that Stanton’s struggles may be more mental than physical, perhaps related to a lack of confidence at the plate. Hopefully, his RBI single in Sunday’s game will provide a much-needed confidence boost.

The Impact of Injuries on Stanton’s Performance

Injuries have plagued Stanton over the past few years, disrupting his momentum and rhythm. Recently, a hamstring injury sidelined him, contributing to his ongoing performance struggles.

Stanton, a momentum hitter, thrives on opportunities and consistency. However, recurring injuries have interrupted his hot streaks, significantly affecting his performance. This unsustainable situation has reflected clearly in his deteriorating numbers.

Being primarily a Designated Hitter (DH) these days, as his defensive contributions have lessened, the Yankees are in dire need of Stanton’s offensive prowess, especially with Aaron Judge’s absence. Yet, Stanton’s numbers for June have been particularly disappointing, with a .121 average, .150BP, .241 SLG, and .457 OPS.

Looking Ahead: A Need for Positive Contributions

There is no doubt that the 33-year-old veteran outfielder possesses the ability to quickly turn his season around. The Yankees’ postseason prospects depend heavily on Stanton’s positive contributions. It is imperative for the team’s success that he finds his form sooner rather than later.