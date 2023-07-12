Could the Yankees trade former All-Star second baseman at the deadline?

May 24, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) celebrates after his solo home run during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Oriolesat Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Trading former All-Star and current Yankees‘ second baseman Gleyber Torres would be a significant move, especially without a ready replacement. Given DJ LeMahieu’s offensive struggles this year and Oswald Peraza’s stagnation in Triple-A, Torres’ departure could potentially hinder the Yankees‘ run-scoring ability.

Torres: A Potential Trade Asset Amidst Offensive Woes

Despite these concerns, Torres has been a recurring subject of trade rumors over recent months. As one of the few starting players who holds value for other clubs, his departure could become a reality. A playoff-bound team requiring a boost at second base might take a chance on Torres, banking on his offensive prowess while overlooking his defensive inconsistencies.

Max Goodman of NJ.com opines, “A club desperate for a second baseman with offensive upside could target Torres leading up to next month’s deadline, but they’d be looking past his other deficiencies, betting on his bat.” Goodman further speculates that teams like the Blue Jays, Brewers, Mariners, and Mets, who are in the playoff race despite weak second base production, might consider trading a pitcher to bolster their lineup.

Torres’ 2023 Season: Stats and Outlook

Currently, the 26-year-old player is boasting a .251 average with a .325 OBP, 13 homers, 36 RBIs, a 14.1% strikeout rate, a 9.9% walk rate, and 107 wRC+. Despite some inconsistencies, Torres’ season has been solid overall, demonstrating improved plate discipline that has reduced his strikeout rate. With just one year of arbitration remaining before he becomes a free agent, any team acquiring Torres could potentially secure a 2024 bargain.

Defensive Deficiencies: A Major Concern

However, Torres’ inconsistent offense is matched by questionable defense. His .971 fielding percentage at second base this season includes nine errors across 675 innings, a marked decline from his 2022 performance when he committed only seven errors in 1082.2 innings.

This year, he has zero defensive runs saved and a -1 out above average, indicating that he’s been more of a liability than an asset in the field.

Final Thoughts: Torres’ Significance to the Yankees

The critical factor here is Torres’ current standing as one of the Yankees’ best offensive assets. Although this isn’t a glowing endorsement, given his performance is only 7% better than the average MLB player, his potential trade could leave a gaping hole in the team’s offense. Unless Aaron Judge’s return is imminent or the Yankees can acquire a superior batter, trading Torres at this stage would be a questionable decision.