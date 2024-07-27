Could the Yankees surprisingly trade a fan-favorite pitcher?

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are hitting rock bottom after their 9–7 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Although only two games back in the American League East and within striking distance, the volatility of their offense and pitching has left the team struggling to stay afloat.

Yankees Face Challenges as Trade Deadline Approaches

It almost feels as though a boulder has been tied to the Yankees’ ankles, dragging them down into the depths of the Hudson River. The truth is, they need improvements across the board. While getting a few pieces back from the injured list should help, it may not be enough to make them World Series contenders. They need significant trades at the deadline, and fortunately, they still have a few valuable pieces to leverage in potential talks.

Nestor Cortes as a Yankees Trade Asset

One of those valuable assets could be 29-year-old starter Nestor Cortes, who has one year left of team control before free agency in 2026. Another team may view him as a critical addition despite his 4.13 ERA this season over 124.1 innings. Cortes, who boasts an All-Star appearance and a 2.44 ERA during the 2022 season, still has the potential to be a great player. However, with his strikeouts down and overall production shaky, this might be an opportune time to trade him if another team recognizes his value.

Cortes’ Struggles

Cortes isn’t seeing any major difference in his velocity; in fact, he’s averaging 91.9 mph, which is consistent with the top of his career averages. The issue lies in his inability to locate secondary and strikeout pitches effectively. His four-seamer isn’t achieving the same put-away rate as in the past, dropping from 22% in 2022 to just 17.2% this season. This 5% decrease significantly impacts his strikeout numbers. While the pitch still exhibits plenty of movement, its predictability mid-game has become a liability.

On Friday, he surrendered four earned runs over 4.2 innings, collected five strikeouts, and gave up nine hits. Over his last three starts, Cortes has allowed 15 runs over 13.1 innings pitched, proving detrimental to the team’s efforts, as scoring seven runs should typically secure a win with a roster of this caliber.

Potential for a Trade

Another team in need of a starting pitcher might be interested in the Yankees’ funky lefty starter, especially given the thin market, and he likely wouldn’t command a high price. He could serve as a swappable piece in a larger deal. The potential return of Clarke Schmidt and Cody Poteet in the coming weeks only adds to the possibility of Cortes being expendable. If Schmidt were healthy, Cortes might not even be in the rotation. The 28-year-old posted a 2.52 ERA over 60.2 innings before suffering an injury and is scheduled for another bullpen session on Saturday, indicating he is progressing well.

The Yankees must navigate these challenging times by making strategic decisions at the trade deadline. Trading Cortes could be a sensible move, freeing up space for returning players and potentially acquiring assets that align better with their immediate and future needs.