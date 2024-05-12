Could the Yankees end up trading ice-cold infielder at the deadline?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the summer trade deadline approaches, the Yankees face significant decisions, particularly concerning their infield. With the return of two key bullpen arms on the horizon, the focus might shift towards bolstering the infield, especially given the ongoing struggles of veteran second baseman Gleyber Torres.

Yankees’ Infield Dilemmas and Trade Deadline Strategies

The San Diego Padres recently made headlines by trading several top prospects for Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins. Arraez, a batting champion, would have been an ideal lead-off hitter for the Yankees, but his defensive limitations at second base are well-known and must be accommodated by any team he joins.

Despite these challenges, the Yankees maintain confidence in Torres, who had a strong previous season with a .273 batting average and .347 OBP, including 25 home runs and 68 RBIs.

However, this season has seen a dramatic reversal in his performance, with Torres batting only .207 and a .290 OBP, including a single home run and seven RBIs. His strikeout rate has surged by nearly 9% from last year, and his weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 64 indicates he is performing 36% below the league average.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Torres’s Performance and Future Prospects

Torres’s underperformance has forced the Yankees to demote him to the seventh spot in the batting order to mitigate his impact on the team. His current production levels are not only unsustainable but also detrimental to the team’s aspirations for a World Series title. There’s always the potential for a turnaround, but the concerns are mounting.

Brian Cashman, the general manager, has previously considered trading Torres. Given his current form, the Yankees might look to move him for prospects who could then be used to acquire another player, actively engaging in trade negotiations.

Defensively, Torres has not fared well either, recording -2 defensive runs saved and just one out above average over 347.1 innings, alongside a .966 fielding percentage. His expected batting and slugging averages are among the worst in the league, and his performance in scoring positions has been particularly poor, hitting only .152.

The team’s patience is being tested, and discussions about replacing him are likely intensifying within the front office. With the trade deadline months away, Torres has time to improve, but the possibility of a long-term extension seems increasingly doubtful.