Could the Yankees be getting a 2nd half resurgence from a struggling utility man?

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees triumphed over the Philadelphia Phillies in a challenging three-game series, culminating in a sweep with a narrow 6–5 victory on Wednesday afternoon. Despite the Phillies’ strong resistance, the Yankees managed to secure the win right before their scheduled off day on Thursday.

The Yankees Needed a Big Outing From DJ LeMahieu

A key factor in the Yankees’ victory was the performance of utility player DJ LeMahieu, who stepped in at first base while Ben Rice was benched. LeMahieu’s season statistics have been less than stellar, and his role in this game was vital for the team’s success.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LeMahieu’s Struggling Season

Over 48 games and 164 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has posted disappointing numbers, batting only .182 with an on-base percentage of .270 and a slugging percentage of .252. He has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. His strikeout rate stands at 15.9%, with a walk rate of 10.4%. One significant problem has been his ground ball rate, which has reached a career-high of 57.1% this year.

Signs of Improvement

Despite these challenges, Wednesday’s game showed promising signs of improvement from LeMahieu. He was instrumental in the Yankees’ offensive efforts, driving in all six runs for the team. In the second inning, he hit a grand slam to center field, bringing home Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm, and Alex Verdugo. Later in the game, he hit a double to right field that scored Verdugo and Volpe, providing the Yankees with a crucial 6–3 lead.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LeMahieu’s Performance with Runners in Scoring Position

When positioned with runners in scoring position this season, LeMahieu has hit .263, accumulating 18 RBIs from 10 hits over 38 at-bats, despite striking out seven times. These numbers are relatively solid, but he still has considerable ground to cover if he is to secure a more consistent starting role.

Assessing LeMahieu’s Role

Currently, LeMahieu fits better as a utility player rather than a regular starter, particularly with Ben Rice performing well at first base and Jazz Chisholm making a strong impression in his initial games. Nonetheless, LeMahieu’s impact remains crucial to the Yankees’ infield dynamics as the regular season approaches its final two months. His ability to play good baseball during this period will be critical in defining the team’s prospects.