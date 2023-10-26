Could the Yankees add another Gold Glove to their rotation?

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have all offseason to explore new options that can strengthen their roster for a 2024 playoff chase. One available Gold Glove candidate has the defensive acumen to fortify the Yankees’ outfield.

Kiermaier a Standout Defender, Efficient Bat For Yankees to Consider

According to Kevin Hoch of MLB.com, Toronto Blue Jays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier is tied to the Yankees franchise as a placeholder for the injured Jasson Dominguez:

“Another name to consider: Kevin Kiermaier, who’d offer veteran presence and Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field while the Yanks wait for Jasson Domínguez to return,” Hoch said.

Kiermaier has flown under the radar throughout his career despite his Gold Glove accolades.

Kiermaier appeared in 129 games in 2023, making that his second-most appearances in a season. He hit .265 on the year and produced a respectable .741 OPS. In Toronto’s 0-2 series defeat against the Minnesota Twins, Kiermaier carried the offense as he drove in the Blue Jays’ lone run off of an RBI single in Game 1, and hit .400 in Game 2.

Defensively is where Kiermaier’s reputation lies. He ranked fifth among all centerfielders with two double-plays turned and only committed three errors on the year.

How Would The Addition of Kiermaier Impact the Yankees Franchise?

Kiermaier signed a one-year, $9 million guaranteed contract with the Blue Jays last winter. Another Gold Glove honor will give the 11-year veteran reason to keep his desired price point hovering around eight figures.

The Yankees have a need for a reliable glove in the outfield. They put together the fourth-worst fielding percentage among all teams at .984 percent. They were one of only eight teams in the MLB to commit 95 or more total errors.

There are several other players that the Yankees are reportedly set to chase this offseason. Their cap situation has them deep in the tax. Owner Hal Steinbrenner seems unbothered by this and is resolute in his stance on making the necessary changes to capture a World Series crown next November.

Option No. 1 seems to be landing OF Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. After that, all of the other dominos will fall into place.