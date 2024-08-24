Can the Yankees’ superstar duo make franchise history before 2024 season ends?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have the chance to accomplish something that has not been done by a pair of Yankees teammates in 15 years.

With Judge and Soto’s back-to-back home runs in the Yankees’ win over the Cleveland Guardians to open up their three-game series on Aug. 20, the two became the first pair of teammates to hit consecutive homers in a game, joining an illustrious list of talented sluggers who donned the pinstripes that managed to accomplish such a feat in their respective careers.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto can join Johnny Damon and Mark Teixeira in Yankees history

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The last time such an accomplishment was achieved was when Johnny Damon and Mark Teixeira called the Bronx, NY home. They had hit consecutive home runs in a single game six times in their 2009 World Series-winning season playing together. Judge and Soto have done so five times in the 2024 campaign alone.

Encouragingly, both Judge and Soto followed up their explosive performance on Aug. 20 with another show of dominance on the 21st. Soto kicked off the day with a 427-foot bomb to center field to put the Yankees up 2–0 in the first inning. Judge followed after and added some more muscle to his swing by notching two home runs later on the game, though it was not consecutive like a day prior. Not only them, but the entire Yankees batting order has found their sweet spot against Cleveland, but looking ahead, there is reason to believe that Judge and Soto can do it again.

Yankees duo has a realistic shot of making franchise history

The Yankees are currently 74–53 and have 35 games left to play in the regular season. given the fact that the Fresno State product (48 HR) and his Dominican fellow MVP candidate teammate (36 HR) have both north of 30 home runs on the year, it is possible that they can send a pair of homers into the crowd back-to-back again before the campaign comes to a close.