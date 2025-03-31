Brewers’ closer blasts Yankees over ‘torpedo’ bat

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have been absolutely dismantling baseballs over the past three days, hanging 36 runs on the Milwaukee Brewers and putting the league on notice. They’re not just winning — they’re bludgeoning.

But with every power surge comes a dose of skepticism. And in this case, it’s not just about talent. It’s about the bat.

A New Kind of Weapon: The “Torpedo”

Enter the new “torpedo” bat — a modified tool with redistributed mass, designed to deliver more force at contact. Think of it like the baseball version of a golf driver that’s just a little too perfect off the tee.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The bat is entirely legal and within league regulations, but it’s designed to optimize exit velocity by concentrating more weight in the sweet spot. The Yankees, known for being ahead of the curve when it comes to analytics and performance optimization, aren’t shy about adopting anything that gives them a marginal edge.

But here’s the twist — only a couple of Yankees are even using the bat.

Who’s Actually Using It?

So far, only Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Anthony Volpe have taken the “torpedo” into game action for the Yankees.

Volpe hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire, despite hitting a wind-assisted homer on Opening Day. Chisholm, however, has looked like he’s swinging Thor’s hammer — already racking up three home runs, sox RBIs, and some of the hardest contact on the team.

Despite their dominance at the plate, most Yankees hitters are still using their traditional bats. Aaron Judge’s four homers? Not with the torpedo. Cody Bellinger’s 451-foot moonshot? Standard lumber.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Trevor Megill Throws Some Shade

Still, the Brewers are feeling the sting. After watching his team get scorched for 36 runs in three games, closer Trevor Megill didn’t hold back.

“I feel like it’s something used in slow-pitch softball,” Megill said to the New York Post. “It’s genius: Put the mass all in one spot. It might be bush league. It might not be. But it’s the Yankees, so they’ll let it slide.”

That’s the sound of a reliever trying to find answers after watching pitch after pitch vanish into the seats.

Pat Murphy Isn’t Biting on the Conspiracy

Brewers manager Pat Murphy, to his credit, brushed off the drama.

“It’s not like some magical wood or anything else,” Murphy said. “It’s just built with the weight in a different spot. They’re really good hitters, and if pitchers want to get annoyed, then the hitters win. Just make good pitches. When you throw the ball down the middle, you’re going to get it whacked. That’s what happens.”

Murphy’s response is telling. Instead of feeding the paranoia, he turned it into a lesson in execution. The Yankees didn’t need magic bats to pound the Brewers — they just needed meatballs.

A Lesson in Confidence and Chaos

The mere presence of a new bat has already gotten into some pitchers’ heads, and that’s where the Yankees may be gaining their biggest advantage. If a pitcher is worried about the equipment before throwing a single pitch, the mental battle is already lost.

Baseball is a game of inches and edges, and right now, the Yankees are winning both. Whether it’s innovation, intimidation, or just old-school slugging, the Bronx Bombers are living up to their name.



