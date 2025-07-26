Are the Yankees considering promoting their top outfield prospect amid Aaron Judge’s injury?

The New York Yankees were dealt a gut punch Saturday night when Aaron Judge was scratched from the lineup against the Phillies.

What initially looked like a worst-case scenario—a feared UCL injury—turned out to be a flexor strain in Judge’s right elbow.

He’ll hit the 10-day injured list and is expected to miss 10 to 20 days, a frustrating but not catastrophic development.

Considering Judge’s injury history and the specter of Tommy John surgery, this diagnosis lands closer to relief than despair.

Still, any stretch without the team’s heart and soul feels like wandering blindfolded through traffic.

Judge’s Absence Reshapes Trade Deadline Calculus

With Judge sidelined, the Yankees will likely rethink any plans to deal from their outfield depth at the trade deadline.

Rumors had swirled around New York potentially trading from surplus, but Judge’s injury immediately changes that equation.

A roster already treading water offensively can’t afford to weaken the outfield further, not with its MVP on ice.

That means more responsibility for Giancarlo Stanton, who hasn’t seen the outfield since 2023 due to persistent injury concerns.

Banking on Stanton to hold up defensively feels like relying on a candle in a wind tunnel—it might work briefly, but it’s risky.

Could Spencer Jones Be the Answer?

In the wake of Judge’s absence, Yankees fans are buzzing about Spencer Jones, the team’s top outfield prospect.

Jack Curry noted that Jones missed Triple-A Scranton’s game due to back spasms and “that will be part of the discussion as Yanks decide who will take Judge’s roster spot.”

Jones has torched Triple-A pitching, slashing .400 with 13 homers in just 19 games and a jaw-dropping 247 wRC+.

That kind of production turns heads, especially with a lineup in need of thunder and a roster in sudden flux.

But the Yankees are walking a fine line—do they thrust Jones into the fire or let him keep roasting pitchers in Scranton?

Tread Lightly: Jones Deserves a Plan, Not Panic

Calling up Jones now only makes sense if regular at-bats are available—anything less would undercut his development.

An outfield rotation of Stanton, Jasson Domínguez, Trent Grisham, and Cody Bellinger could leave him crowded out.

Stashing Jones on the bench or limiting his appearances would be shortsighted, no matter how tempting the power boost might be.

If another outfielder goes down or struggles, though, that might change things quickly—he’s clearly on the radar.

You don’t send a Ferrari into rush-hour gridlock; you wait for the open road. That’s where Jones belongs—thriving, not idling.

For what it’s worth, however, Curry did say that it’s unlikely Jones is getting the call as things stand right now.

With the Yankees needing a player to take Judge’s roster spot for Sunday, it has to be a player who is healthy and ready to play. With Jones fighting back spasms and not playing at AAA on Friday, I’m guessing it’s unlikely he will get the call. Stay tuned. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) July 26, 2025

Short-Term Juggle, Long-Term Vision

In the meantime, the Yankees must balance surviving Judge’s absence with preserving long-term potential in Jones.

That means creative usage of Stanton, Grisham, Bellinger, and Domínguez to spread out wear and tear.

The real benefit here is clarity—if the Yankees weren’t sure about outfield depth before, they certainly are now.

A proactive deadline move might still be in play, but not if it requires parting with controllable outfield assets.

This isn’t just about covering for Judge—it’s about setting up for October while keeping the system’s crown jewel polished.

