Yankees fans have had plenty to debate with Anthony Volpe. His bat, his role, his future at shortstop, all of it has been fair game. But the latest second-base rumor always felt strange, and Volpe made it sound even stranger.

Volpe pushed back Wednesday on the idea that he refused to play second base, according to Chris Kirschner. His answer was pretty direct: “When I was getting optioned, I told Boonie I’d play catcher. I’d do literally whatever the team needed, and that’s the truth.”

It was about as blunt as it gets. Volpe may want to be a shortstop, and no one should pretend otherwise, but wanting a position and refusing to help the team are two very different things.

Anthony Volpe throws to first base during the Subway Series. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Volpe wanted no part of the second-base story

Kirschner also relayed that Volpe was caught off guard by the story that he would not play second base. That part matters, because the rumor landed at a messy time for a player already stuck in the middle of a Yankees identity crisis.

The Yankees optioned Volpe earlier in the season after his shoulder rehab and a crowded infield made the roster picture complicated. Aaron Boone had said at the time that Volpe was getting ready to play shortstop, which probably fed some of the noise around his position.

Still, Volpe saying he would have played catcher if Boone asked him cuts through a lot of the nonsense. It does not solve the bigger baseball question, but it does clean up the character question. There is a difference between a player fighting for his spot and a player refusing to adjust.

The Yankees still have a real Volpe decision

The awkward part is that the baseball side has not gone away. Volpe’s long-term fit is still a conversation because the Yankees have more moving pieces than they expected. José Caballero gave them real shortstop value, George Lombard Jr. is coming, and Volpe has had to prove again that his offensive changes can hold.

But if the issue is willingness, Volpe gave a pretty strong answer. He did not dodge it. He did not sound defensive for the sake of it. He basically said he would have put on the gear if that was the ask.

The Yankees can still evaluate him hard. They should. Volpe is not owed a job forever because of what he used to project as. But the second-base refusal story feels flimsy after his response, and it is probably time to focus on the actual question: where does he help this roster most?