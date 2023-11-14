3 Yankees in the running for 2023 All-MLB Team

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 All-MLB team will soon be announced, and the New York Yankees have three nominees in the running for the prestigious honor.

According to the official league site, OF Aaron Judge, RHP Gerrit Cole, and relief pitcher Clay Holmes are all in contention at their respective positions. Here’s how the selection process will work:

“Fan voting will account for half of the selection process, with the other 50% coming from a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players, and other officials throughout the game. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16 during MLB Network’s All-MLB Team Show presented by MGM Rewards.”

Can Aaron Judge’s Home Runs Earn Him A Spot on One of Two All-MLB Teams?

Judge missed 56 games in 2023 with a torn ligament in his right toe, yet finished with 37 home runs on the year, trailing only five of his fellow nominees in the outfield. He was able to maintain an efficient .267/.406/.613 slash line while posting a fielding percentage north of .990.

He will be vying for one of three outfield spots in either the first or second team. He is a reigning 2022 All-MLB first-team member.

Though, despite making the team last season, his injuries and lack of team success could damage his case this time around, especially with a field including Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves), and Cody Bellinger (Chicago Cubs) having all outperformed Judge and Adolis Garcia (Texas Rangers) leading the offensive charge of the defending World Series champions. Judge still has a great chance to land on the second team.

Gerrit Cole a Near Lock For 1st Team Selection

Cole is gunning for one of four slots in the first or second team among starting pitchers. Cole is the frontrunner to take home the AL Cy Young award and led the MLB in almost every statistical category there is, including a 0.981 WHIP and 4.7 WAR to name a few.

Outside of Blake Snell (San Diego Padres) and Sonny Gray (Minnesota Twins), no other pitchers were as successful in generating wins and doing so with textbook efficiency as Cole was. He’ll almost certainly grace the first team along with the aforementioned pair of fellow Cy Young candidates, with Kodai Senga (New York Mets) and champion Jordan Montgomery (Texas Rangers) having strong cases as well.

Clay Holmes Held Down the Fort as Yankees Closer

Despite the fact that the Yankees struggled in 2023, Holmes led a strong bullpen that was one of the few bright spots they could hang their hats on. While Holmes’ 24 saves ranked No. 18 among all closers, he did so with only 27 opportunities given to him.

Holmes went 4-4 on the year with a 2.86 ERA. He’ll have an uphill battle to climb with the voters in gaining one of four total spots over David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates), Josh Hader (San Diego Padres), and Devin Williams (Milwaukee Brewers) to name a few of his elite competition also in consideration.