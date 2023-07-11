3 ways the Yankees’ offense could change with Sean Casey

Apr 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pinch hitter DJ LeMahieu (26) celebrates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In the season’s second half, the New York Yankees have replaced former head coach Dillon Lawson with Sean Casey, looking to instigate significant offensive modifications. As a former Major League Baseball (MLB) player and teammate of Aaron Boone, Casey brings a novel approach to the team’s dynamic.

Although the overall philosophical approach may retain its focus on slugging and high-rate home runs, Casey’s arrival could mean an improvement for the Yankees, who have struggled this year with runners in scoring position and general on-base performance.

The Potential Impact: Three Ways Yankees’ Offense Could Change

1. Instilling Confidence and Developing a Positive Process

A key component of Casey’s coaching style is his ability to foster confidence in players and shape a positive process. He advocates viewing each pitch as a competitive event, a concept the Yankees could benefit from, given their elevated strikeout rates and underperformance this season.

The road to competing in the AL East race seems steep for the Yankees, but the journey starts with improving on-base percentages, efficiently driving in runners in scoring position, and lending as much support to pitching as possible.

Understanding each player’s unique approach at the plate and emphasizing zone control are among Casey’s priorities. “At the end of the day, we’re going to focus on making sure each hitter has a process that brings out the best version of himself,” Casey emphasized.

As evidenced in their recent match against the Chicago Cubs, a lack of confidence seemed to plague the Yankees – a hurdle that Casey aims to overcome.

2. The Art of Timely Hitting

Another element Casey could significantly impact is timely hitting, an area where the Yankees have fallen short this season. The team currently ranks disappointingly low in at-bats, hits, and RBIs with runners in scoring position, as well as in their batting average and on-base rate.

Casey had a relevant quote years ago: “We’re getting our fair share of hits, that’s not the problem. It’s just the timing of our hits that’s bad. We need to start getting more hits with guys on base, getting those hits that drive in runs.”

Recognizing and capitalizing on key moments in the game is an art that the Yankees need to master. The team hasn’t been this underperforming in years, suggesting that a positive change is not only due but also the only way forward.

3. Infusing Energy and Urgency

A palpable lack of energy and urgency are other deficiencies that Casey is expected to address. Known for his vibrant personality, Casey could draw on his own experiences to reinvigorate the Yankees’ players and help reignite their spirit.

Unlike Lawson, who never took an MLB at-bat and was heavily data-driven, Casey’s impressive MLB career might resonate better with the players, fostering a stronger bond and, consequently, better results.

In conclusion, Casey’s role will likely involve revitalizing the clubhouse with an infusion of energy, which, when combined with the players’ individual talents, should drive significant improvements in performance.