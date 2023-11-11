3 reasons why the Yankees should attempt to sign Shohei Ohtani

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023/2024 offseason has officially begun with the Texas Rangers beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series. The New York Yankees, after a disappointing 2023 MLB season and missing the playoffs, have a lot of question marks.

One of the main storylines this offseason is whether or not the Yankees will sign Shohei Ohtani, one of the top players on the market. There is a debate surrounding his potential move, and the majority opinion is that the Yankees should acquire Ohtani. There are three main reasons why this organization should do everything in its power to acquire him.

Ohtani Would be an Immediate Fix To The Starting Rotation

The biggest problem with the Yankees last season was how terrible the starting pitching rotation was. Almost every pitcher, excluding Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, performed poorly.

It looks like New York is going to clean house in the starting rotation, with Luis Severino, Frankie Montas (rumors say the Yankees may re-sign him, but for now, he is a free agent), and others possibly departing. Bringing in Ohtani should be an immediate fix for the starting rotation if he joins, especially if he’s much healthier. However, he did suffer a torn UCL, which is a cause for concern. But when he’s healthy, he should perform as he did previously.

Ohtani is Arguably the Best Player in the League

Ohtani when healthy is the best baseball player on the planet. It’s not just one position he is great at, but both as a pitcher and as a hitter. Doing this is the equivalent of leading the NFL in passing touchdowns on offense and sacks on defense. This type of player in free agency does not come often and the Yankees should heavily push to get him on the team.

Signing Ohtani Would Bring Excitement to the Yankees’ Fanbase

The fanbase of the Yankees is not in a great mood after missing the playoffs. There were high expectations by many, and it was a World Series or bust season.

With the disappointment of the season and many fans not happy with Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman still being employed, it’s a crucial offseason that the front office will need to get right. Bringing in a notable name like Ohtani will bring a strong level of excitement that this fanbase needs in the offseason.

One thing is for sure, the Yankees must do what they can to acquire Ohtani. The Yankees should offer Ohtani the biggest contract in baseball’s history. While his UCL injury is a risk, the risk is absolutely worth the reward. Especially as another disappointing season will likely result in Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman losing their jobs.