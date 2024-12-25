3 potential infield solutions for the Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have done well to fill the pitching staff with talent and address some offensive needs after failing to bring back Juan Soto this off-season. There is one item left to cross off the wish list, though, and that’s second base.

The Yankees have no clear-cut starter at the keystone. They are expected to address the position eventually, whether directly or by bringing in a third baseman and sending Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second. Here are three options the Yankees can consider for second base:

3 potential second basemen for the Yankees

Jorge Polanco

Polanco has been around for a while, but you won’t believe he is still 31 years old. Recovery from a knee injury and a subpar 2024 with the Seattle Mariners (92 wRC+ in 469 plate appearances) might have affected his perceived value in the market, but it could be a perfect opportunity for the Yankees to pounce.

Polanco is a career 109 wRC+ hitter, hit 33 home runs, and drove in 97 runs as recently as 2021. In 2022 and 2023, he posted a 118 and 117 wRC+, respectively. He is expected to be ready for full baseball activities in January. The Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays recently met with him, but he hasn’t signed yet. He could be a solid, not-so-expensive option for the Yankees at the keystone, even if he is not a great defender.

Ha-Seong Kim

If the Yankees are willing to spend a bit more, they could make a run at Ha-Seong Kim. However, he is recovering from labrum surgery and is said to be targeting a late-April return.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kim is basically average offensively, with a career 101 wRC+ and an identical mark in 2024. He does offer game-changing speed and defense, two qualities that the Yankees admire. If the Yanks are willing to be without Kim for multiple weeks to open 2025, he could make sense on the field.

Gleyber Torres

The Yankees can, of course, go back to Gleyber Torres if his market collapses, on a short-term deal. He was, after all, a quality leadoff hitter in the second half and into the postseason. Torres did manage to finish 2024 as an above-average offensive performer with a 104 wRC+, after a miserable start. With a career 113 wRC+, the Yankees might be willing to overlook his occasional defensive and baserunning miscues for the right price.