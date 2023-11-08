3 pitchers the Yankees must keep this offseason

May 2, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King (34) has the ball tossed back to him after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023/24 offseason is a crucial time for the New York Yankees that could determine the job status of members in that organization if their work culminates in another disappointing season.

One position that has garnered a lot of attention is the pitching staff, particularly considering the struggles of the starting rotation. There will likely be changes in both the starting rotation and the bullpen. However, there are a few pitchers that the Yankees should consider retaining this offseason.

Michael King was a good acquisition

The relief pitchers were not awful this season compared to the starting rotation. The best out of the bunch last season was Michael King. King was originally acquired by the Yankees via trade with the Miami Marlins and, when healthy, he has been a solid player. He was plagued with injuries during the 2021 and 2022 MLB seasons, but he finally got healthy and stood out in the bullpen. King finished the season with a 2.75 ERA, 127 strikeouts, a 1.15 WHIP, and a record of 4-8. King should be a keeper for the Yankees when it comes to the bullpen with the strong season he had.

Clarke Schmidt is a hidden gem

The starting pitching rotation has been an absolute disaster for the New York Yankees. While it was mostly negative for the Yankees, the team did have a hidden gem on that rotation last season in Clarke Schmidt. Schmidt has posted some solid numbers, with statistics that include a 4.64 ERA, 149 strikeouts, a 1.35 WHIP, and a record of 9-9. He emerged as the second-best starting pitcher on the roster. While there is speculation that the Yankees may trade him, that would be a tremendous mistake with how much of a disaster that rotation was last season.

The Yankees have a superstar in Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole is arguably the best pitcher in the league and he is even a finalist for the Cy Young award for the AL this season. While the Yankees are likely going to blow up the pitching rotation this offseason, they would be fools if they did not keep Cole on the roster. Thank goodness he has a Full No Trade Clause in his contract. The team just needs to worry about Cole using his player opt-out option after the 2024 MLB Season.