3 big changes the Yankees need to make this off-season

The New York Yankees are setting the stage for an intense off-season, marked by anticipated transformations. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already hinted at the introduction of a third-party review to assess the functioning of the front office and its executives.

As the Yankees uncover the root causes behind their roster setbacks, characterized by a string of ill-advised trades and acquisitions, Steinbrenner faces a pivotal moment. It’s clear that the blame won’t rest on a single entity; rather, it will be distributed across the board, compelling Steinbrenner to rethink their overarching game plan. However, three paramount changes stand out:

New York Yankees: Off-Season Revamp on the Horizon

1.) Revamping the Analytics Department

The role of the Yankees’ analytics department in the team’s downward spiral calls for immediate scrutiny. While analytics undoubtedly enriches strategic decisions, it appears that the department’s current interpretation has steered the ship astray.

Remarkably, the Yankees have ventured into high-stakes deals for aging infielders with exorbitant price tags. Add to that, a spree of investments in injury-prone players and inconsistent options in the starting lineup.

A shake-up in the analytics department is imperative. New perspectives, ideally from franchises that have effectively constructed formidable rosters on limited budgets, would be invaluable. Despite their sizeable payroll, the Yankees have shown a penchant for more budget-friendly options. This possibly conflicting approach, coupled with recent financial misjudgments, necessitates a fresher analytical insight.

2.) Scouting Players with RISP Proficiency

The Yankees’ performance graph shows a glaring deficiency: their struggles with runners in scoring position (RISP). The team has registered the least at-bats this season (1,094) with runners on base, coupled with a mere 251 hits, ranking them 25th in home runs—a startling statistic for a team known for its home run prowess.

The team’s .229 batting average and .313 on-base rate with RISP trail significantly behind the league’s approximate .340 average. A revamp is essential, given that established names like Giancarlo Stanton haven’t lived up to expectations in high-stake situations. The off-season demands strategic moves to rejuvenate the batting lineup.

3.) Eyeing Durability in New Acquisitions

Resilience is a virtue the Yankees urgently need to prioritize. They’ve grappled with players like Frankie Montas, who hasn’t delivered a single pitch this season, and Harrison Bader, sidelined for half the season due to injuries.

The saga continues with Josh Donaldson’s limited playtime, culminating in his waiver and subsequent transition to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Yankees’ blueprint needs a shift towards players who can consistently show up and perform, rather than frequent roster changes due to injuries.

This renewed focus on durability might explain General Manager Brian Cashman’s interest in Japanese pitching sensation, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A testament to his consistent performance, Yamamoto has logged over 150 innings across three seasons and at just 25, embodies the kind of durable talent the Yankees need.