Rangers send top prospect down to AHL ahead of regular season

The New York Rangers wrapped up preseason, and now wait for the regular season to begin on October 9th. In the mean time, there are some decisions that need to be made regarding who will make the opening night roster. Late Saturday afternoon, the Rangers opted to make a surprising choice, sending their top prospect down to the AHL before the season begins.

Othmann will start the season with the Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday afternoon, the Rangers announced that they had assigned Brennan Othmann to the Hartford Wolf Pack. Othmann, 21, is by far New York’s most NHL-ready prospect. He’s been in the spotlight since he was drafted in 2021, but has only played three NHL games thus far.

In those three NHL games, Othmann did not record a point. He really isn’t to blame for that, however, as Peter Laviolette had him slotted on the fourth line. The Blueshirts liked their forward corps too much, and didn’t want to ruin their chemistry in the top-nine. That is likely the same reason why Othmann will not be starting in the NHL this season.

Othmann is ready for the jump to the NHL, but the Rangers don’t need him right now. They have a group of forwards on their roster, and there simply isn’t room for Othmann to join.

Will Othmann play for the Rangers at any point this season?

Despite being cut from the opening night roster, it’s safe to assume that Othmann will wear number 78 for the Rangers at some point this season. Although there isn’t room in the lineup right now, injuries and other outside factors will undoubtedly create openings throughout the course of the year. And when there’s a hole in the offensive corps, Othmann is the best fit to fill it.

It could also be beneficial for Othmann to start in the AHL this year, working with a team he knows to get back into his groove. It’s been a long summer off for Othmann, and starting again in a new city with a new team could hold him back. Let Othmann warm up in Hartford, and call him back to New York when the time is right.