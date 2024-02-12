Rangers reportedly made an undisclosed offer as NHL trade deadline nears

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have made three transactions in recent days that have raised speculation that the franchise is working to make a trade happen before the March 8 NHL trade deadline.

Gianni Maltese of Blue Line Station reported that a trusted source close to their publication has notified them that the Rangers have put the ball in motion to facilitate a significant deal, saying:

“The Rangers have formally made a trade offer, according to a behind-the-scenes expert from our reliable source at Bleacher Report,” Maltese said.

Could we see a major Rangers trade in the coming days?

This comes on the heels of the Rangers sending down Jake Leschyshyn to Hartford while calling up both Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe to the NHL squad.

Seeing that Edstrom and Rempe both play forward, speculation is that the Rangers’ front office is looking to make a change at the 4C slot. Multiple reports over the last week have linked several centers to the Rangers, among which is Anaheim Ducks third-liner Frank Vatrano.

How the Rangers’ third line is faring in 2023-24

Adding a player to their roster in a two-for-one shift narrows roster space but gives the Rangers the flexibility to move several pieces to get an ideal trade done.

The Rangers have been stout on defense and in the passing lanes specifically, allowing only 248 assists from opponents, which is No. 10 in the league among all teams. However, reinforcements at center are desired and will help the team put their lackluster month of January behind them, continue their recent success, and build off of their current four-game win streak.

[su_posts template=”templates/list-loop.php” posts_per_page=”3″ tax_term=”1636893,1622326″ offset=”1″ order=”desc”]