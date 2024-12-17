Rangers’ puzzling roster change should put head coach on the hot seat

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The season of torment has continued for the New York Rangers. In what became their 10th loss in their last 13 games, the Blueshirts once again fell to a non-playoff team. Sunday evening, the St. Louis Blues dismantled New York by a score of 3-2.

The Rangers made it harder on themselves Sunday when Peter Laviolette chose to make Kaapo Kakko a healthy scratch. It was a mind-boggling decision, causing many to question their faith in the head coach.

Laviolette chose to scratch Kakko against the Blues

Shortly before game time, the Blueshirts announced that Kaapo Kakko would serve as a healthy scratch. It immediately seemed like a sign of an incoming trade involving the former second overall pick, because his recent play did not warrant such an extreme punishment. But no, Laviolette apparently thought Kakko needed to sit out because of his recent games.

This decision by Laviolette is almost comical. Kakko, 23, has tallied 14 points so far this season. His overall stats may not be perfect, but it’s the ways he finds success that make him an essential asset.

Of Kakko’s 14 points, 12 have come at 5v5. That’s the same amount that Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad have combined — and they average far more ice time than Kakko. He’s also better than both defensively with a +10, while the past-their-prime lovebirds have a combined -19. If anyone should have been scratched, it should have been Kreider or Zibanejad — not your best 5v5 skater.

How should the Rangers respond to this decision?

Scratching Kakko should be a fireable offense. What sane coach would intentionally sit out his best 5v5 forward? Unfortunately, however, firing Laviolette won’t solve the Blueshirts’ struggles.

Since completing their recent rebuild, New York has gone through three head coaches. No matter who’s behind the bench, this roster can’t find a way to win it all. It has nothing to do with coaching, but the players themselves. Did Laviolette make a tremendous mistake? Yes. But will firing him save the season? No shot.