Rangers Injury Update: Adam Fox making progress, Filip Chytil’s status still uncertain

The New York Rangers are still in the midst of an injury bug early on this season. Ryan Lindgren, Igor Shesterkin, and Jonathan Quick recently rejoined the lineup as full participants, but some key players remain out.

Both star defender Adam Fox and second-line center Filip Chytil were placed on the LTIR and IR, respectively. It’s now been over two weeks since both players suffered their injuries against the Carolina Hurricanes, and neither has returned to the lineup.

Fox joined the Rangers at practice with a no-contact jersey

For the first time since being placed on the LTIR, Fox was present at Rangers’ practice yesterday wearing a red no-contact jersey. He wasn’t able to fully participate with the team, but seeing the defender back on the ice is a great sign for his recovery.

Optional practice for the #NYR today but that’s a guy wearing No. 23 in the distance. (And Chris Kreider giving someone a hard time lol.) pic.twitter.com/RX7tXkdVPP — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 19, 2023

Per Vince Mercogliano, Fox was seen running through some individual drills and seemed to be skating well. Head coach Peter Laviolette then went on to confirm that Fox had been skating on his own before yesterday and that he is progressing nicely. Fox’s presence at practice is exactly what the Blueshirts want to see.

“The 2021 Norris Trophy winner missed his fifth straight game as the Rangers took on the Devils Saturday night, but the earliest Fox can return to the lineup is Nov. 29 against the Red Wings.” via Mollie Walker of NY Post

The Rangers will be without Chytil for longer than expected

Following the Rangers’ victory over Carolina back on November 2nd, Chytil had been labeled with an upper-body injury. His appeared to be less severe when compared to Fox, but that proved to be incorrect.

This past week, it was revealed that Chytil suffered the fourth concussion of his young career. While Fox has been skating on his own and even with the Rangers now, the same can not be said for Chytil. The second-line center has not hit the ice since his injury, and there appears to be no timetable for when that may happen. All the Rangers can do is hope that Chytil recovers from this head trauma as quickly as possible, for the sake of not just the team, but his well-being too.