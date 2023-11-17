Rangers: Growing concern surrounds Filip Chytil during concussion recovery

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

With the New York Rangers on their bye week, significant attention has turned toward the injury report. One player drawing considerable focus for his recovery is Filip Chytil.

Initially thought to have sustained an upper-body injury involving his wrist/hand, it has been revealed that Chytil is dealing with a concussion. This unexpected injury type has extended his recovery period, raising concerns about his return.

Filip Chytil dealing with a concussion

Chytil’s injury occurred during the November 2nd game against the Carolina Hurricanes following a collision with Hurricane Jesper Fast. Since that incident, he hasn’t resumed on-ice activities or practiced due to the severity of his concussion.

Concussions are serious injuries that affect the brain and can lead to long-term effects on the body, significantly impacting an individual’s life. Chytil, at the age of 24, has encountered multiple concussions throughout his career.

Rangers have seen post-concussion symptoms affect players before

Blueshirts fans might recall what happened with Mike Richter‘s career many years ago; concussions forced him into a premature retirement. Richter, a key figure in the 1994 Stanley Cup-winning team, retired in 2003 due to lingering post-concussion symptoms. While there are many other forced retirements due to concussions, Richter’s name stands out for his legendary status with the Rangers organization.

Could Chytil land on LTIR?

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rangers opted to place Chytil on Long-Term Injured Reserve and potentially made a move to acquire a center before the trade deadline hits.