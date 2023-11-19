Artemi Panarin sets new Rangers’ franchise record following 5-3 win over New Jersey

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have extended their point streak to 11 games straight following a 5-3 victory against the New Jersey Devils. The Blueshirts are now 10-0-1 in their last 11 games played and hold a 12-2-1 record overall.

Last night’s win was great for the Rangers as a team, but Artemi Panarin found personal success as well as he made history. With two goals for the Blueshirts, Panarin managed to boost his numbers to 26 points on the year and has continued to score a point in every single matchup this season.

Panarin breaks long-time Rangers record held by Rod Gilbert

With his two goals in last night’s contest, Panarin has successfully managed to record a point in 15 straight games to start a season. This 15-game streak has broken the Rangers’ franchise record for the longest to start a season, which was previously held by Rangers’ legend Rod Gilbert.

The point came on a power play goal scored by Panarin in a play that included some elite passing from the first special teams unit and a snipe from the Breadman.

It's official Artemi Panarin has the @nyrangers team record for longest point streak to open a season!



1??5?? Straight Games with a point and this one is a



POWER

PLAY

GOAL! pic.twitter.com/AQK6OeWmld — Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) November 19, 2023

An elite season from Panarin so far

Through 15 games played, Panarin has amassed 26 points so far. This has the Rangers’ star on pace for 55 goals and a whopping 142 points. The Breadman has never broken the 100-point mark during any season of his career, but it appears that this may finally be the year he does so.

Panarin has become a more well-rounded player this season as well. Not only has his point production increased, but his defensive abilities have shined too. The Rangers’ second line of Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, and Alexis Lafreniere continues to produce as the best line on the Blueshirts.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Panarin stays in the race for the Art Ross Trophy or even the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s top point scorer or top goal scorer respectively. And if this elite play extends the entire season, Panarin’s name could be thrown around for the Hart Trophy (NHL MVP) by the year’s end.