Rangers: Good news and bad news from 5-2 preseason win over Bruins

The New York Rangers have continued their brilliant play throughout preseason, extending their win streak to three straight after a dominant 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. It was another highly competitive matchup, but the Blueshirts came out on top once again.

The Rangers’ prospects continued to shine

Of New York’s five goals scored, two came from prospects trying to fight their way onto the NHL roster. The Blueshirts have a highly competitive lineup, making it hard for any newcomers to earn a spot. But two made quite a showing Thursday night.

Brennan Othmann scored a highlight reel goal, turning a breakaway into an incredible score. He showed his elite hands, crafting a play that left the Bruins’ goaltender with no chance of making a save. Othmann would also later assist a second-period goal from Jonny Brodzinski.

Adam Edstrom capped off the night with a solid empty net goal. His goal alone didn’t stand out much, but it adds to a pretty incredible preseason from the young forward. It will be hard for the Rangers to deny him ice time come the regular season.

Penalty kill remains spectacular

Once again, the Rangers’ special teams remains elite. The power play went 1-2, which is solid, but the penalty kill is what truly shined. The Blueshirts only took two penalties Thursday night, and they were able to kill them both off without any trouble. Even when down a skater, New York gave Boston few chances to capitalize on any plays.

Stars are finally beginning to produce at a regular season rate

Aside from the two tallies produced by Othmann and Edstrom, the rest of the offensive production came from the Rangers’ top stars. It’s a great sign, after a mediocre performance against the Islanders — minus that third period.

Adam Fox, Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil, Reilly Smith, and Jacob Trouba all tallied points in Thursday’s matchup. At the end of the day, it’s still just a preseason matchup. But it’s nice to see some of the Rangers’ top players begin to produce like there is something on the line.