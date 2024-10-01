Rangers: Good news and bad news from 3–1 preseason loss to Devils

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers were handed their first loss of the preseason on Monday night, falling 3–1 to the New Jersey Devils. The Blueshirts’ game group didn’t feature any of their players in their projected regular season lineup, so the game gave the team an extended look at their prospects and developmental players.

The Rangers’ top prospect was a non-factor

Among the more disappointing takeaways from the Rangers’ loss to the Devils was the lackluster performance of the team’s top prospect Brennan Othmann. The 21-year-old winger has shown flashes during training camp and preseason but failed to make an impact on Monday night. He finished the game with zero points on five shots and two giveaways.

Jonathan Quick went all the way

Veteran backup goalie Jonathan Quick was the only Rangers player who competed in this contest and is expected to be on the team’s opening-night roster. He played the whole game, making 25 saves on 28 attempts and surrendering three goals for a .893 SV%.

Last season, Quick played excellently when filling in for Igor Shesterkin during the regular season. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with a .911 SV% and 2.62 GAA. Although Monday night’s performance was not his best, he did still manage to play well, and the Blueshirts still feel good about Quick as their backup goalie entering the regular season.

The Rangers’ defense was lackluster

The Blueshirts surrendered three goals in this contest, two of which came in the first period and one in the third. Only two Rangers defensemen had a positive rating (Connor Mackey and Victor Mancini +1). New York also committed two penalties in the contest.

Mancini has turned some heads during training camp and preseason. He posted a +1 rating with two hits and two takeaways against the Devils. He has continued his strong play and could see some regular-season playing time this year as a result.

Anton Blidh is fighting for a role with the team

While he likely won’t see much regular-season playing time, forward Anton Blidh is gunning for an opportunity to get looks as a reserve/backup for the Rangers this season. He potted one goal in Monday night’s contest on four shots and added some aggression on the other end with four hits and one takeaway.

The 29-year-old winger has been a journeyman throughout his career but is hoping to have found a home here on Broadway. The Blueshirts have already experienced some injury troubles during training camp and preseason. If any more injuries are to occur during the regular season, Blidh could see some playing time.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ next preseason game against the Devils

The Rangers will be aiming to bounce back from this loss and conclude their preseason with a win in their next game. They will once again be facing the Devils, this time at home, and likely featuring more of their regulars in the lineup. With opening night just days away, excitement is continuing to build.