Rangers find net at five on five, continue strong special teams in win over Detroit

The New York Rangers scored three five-on-five and two power-play goals as they extended their point streak with a 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The first two periods of the New York Rangers’ win against the Detroit Red Wings were a clinic on the right way to control a hockey game. Strong forechecking, speed, and accurate passing dominated the hockey game early on.

Vincent Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1–0 lead just 1:20 into the first stanza, and the Blueshsirts never looked back.

Detroit’s Head Coach Impressed With Rangers’ Fast Start

The Blueshirt’s fast start impressed Detroit’s coach, Derek Lalonde.

“The start,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “Obviously, special teams will ultimately be the difference, but it was just the start. They got to the more simple game quick. They established a forecheck. They put pucks on net. You just build momentum off getting pucks on net, foot races. We weren’t able to do that.” Dan Rosen

Artemi Panarin Extends His Point Streak

Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to 12 games. He’s totaled seven goals, 13 assists, and 20 points while taking sole possession of second place all-time in Rangers history. He trails only Rod Gilbert, who had a point streak of 14 games to begin the 1972-1973 season.

“I’m just happy to be here right now,” Panarin said. “We’re feeling great on the team.” Dan Rosen

Improving Five-On-Five Scoring

The Rangers have been searching for more five-on-five scoring despite their current points streak that has seen them secure 15 out of a possible 16 points in the last eight games (7-0-1).

Along with Trocheck’s first-period tally, the Rangers’ goals by Panarin and Will Cuylle came at even strength and were part of their four-goal explosion in the second period.

Special Teams A Deciding Factor

The power play and penalty killing were the reasons the Blueshirts took the two points. The penalty kill unit went 6-6 against the Red Wings, and the power play was 2-3.

Chris Kreider scored his NHL-leading sixth power-play goal for the Rangers. Kreider scored for the fourth consecutive game. New York is 34.1% on the power play this season and has connected for at least one goal with the man advantage in 10 of 12 games.

A Rough Third Period

The team saw firsthand that hockey is a 60-minute game as they watched the Red Wings begin a comeback, scoring three goals in the third period by Michael Rasmussen, Klim Kostin, and Andrew Copp.

Jonathan Quick made 25 saves while recording his third win of the season. His season record now stands at 3-1, having played the last two consecutive games with Igor Shesterkin getting some rest for what the team has described as “soreness.”

News and Notes