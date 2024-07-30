Rangers extend final impending free agent defenseman on one-year bridge deal

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have locked up their final impending free agent, signing rising star defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a one-year extension, the team announced.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Blueshirts are extending 26-year-old defenseman Ryan Lindgren on a one-year, $4.5 million contract. He was the last remaining free agent that general manager Chris Drury still had left to make a deal with after already coming to terms with forward Kaapo Kakko and defenseman Braden Schneider.

Lindgren has been a solid and reliable performer for the Rangers over the last six seasons. In 2023, he played in 76 games, totaling 17 points (three goals and 14 assists) with a +22 rating. Injuries have been the one concern with Lindgren throughout his career, however, as he has missed excess time with ailments in previous seasons. But after a healthy and impressive 2023-24 campaign, Lindgren has cashed in on a one-year extension.

Rather than signing Lindgren to a long-term deal, the Blueshirts are opting for a short-term bridge deal which they have utilized heavily in the past few offseasons. Alexis Lafreniere and Kakko were both signed to bridge deals in the past two offseasons.

These bridge deals give Drury future cap space flexibility — a valuable asset when you have as many highly-coveted impending free agents as the Rangers in 2025. Lindgren will likely maintain his role on the first pairing alongside fellow defenseman Adam Fox this season. The two have combined to form the Rangers’ best pairing in recent years.

Lindgren will be back in blue this season, however, for how much longer he calls Madison Square Garden home will be the question. On a one-year deal, Lindgren could be a prime trade candidate near the mid-season deadline. Or he could play his way into a long-term extension in the 2025 offseason. Time will tell.