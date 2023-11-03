Rangers call up Jonny Brodzinski from Wolf Pack amidst team’s injury woes

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are calling up veteran forward Jonny Brodzinski from the Hartford Wolf Pack following a pair of injuries to critical starters during the team’s Thursday night win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Rangers call up Jonny Brodzinski

Brodzinski has been a veteran in hockey for multiple seasons. He was originally drafted in the 5th round, 148th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

For many seasons, he has flip-flopped around from the NHL and AHL squads. He played for the Los Angeles Kings, Ontario Reign, San Jose Sharks, San Jose Barracuda, New York Rangers, and Hartford Wolf Pack. Brodzinski was also the captain of the Hartford Wolf Pack for the past few years and was the current leader in points with the Wolf Pack as well.

Brodzinski could be filling in for Filip Chytil

The Blueshirts are making this move in response to the injury of Filip Chytil. Chytil got injured in the team’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Filip Chytil has left the game. Filip Chytil and Jesper Fast collided in the 1st period, and Chytil was seen in pain on the bench. #NYR pic.twitter.com/JMof0h3Lba — David ? (@DaveyUpper) November 3, 2023

Once he suffered that hit in the first period, Chytil did not return to the game. Chytil was one of two blows the Rangers suffered injury-wise in that game.

While it is not confirmed regarding the injury length, if the Blueshirts are calling up somebody from the AHL and they play forward/center, then it could be a sign that Chytil will be out for a while.

Though he will probably be sent down once Chytil gets healthy, this is a great opportunity for Brodzinski to stand out and succeed in the majors.