Rangers are already breaking records 6 games into the season

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have been remarkable to start the 2024-25 season. Offense, defense, and goaltending are all clicking, giving the Blueshirts a 5-0-1 start six games into the year. Personal player success has led to overall team success, which in turn has helped New York already break multiple records this season.

Rangers set franchise record for longest point streak to start a season

At 5-0-1, the Blueshirts are riding a six-game point streak to start the year. They’ve yet to lose in regulation, with their only loss coming in overtime against the Utah Hockey Club. This initial six-game point streak is the longest in New York’s franchise history, an organization that has been around for nearly a century.

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

What makes this new record even more impressive is that very few of the Rangers’ games thus far have been close matchups. There have been some nailbiters such as the previously mentioned Utah matchup, but for the most part, the Blueshirts have dominated. Their most impressive win was their most recent, in which the Rangers scored a touchdown against the Montreal Canadiens.

Rangers match the most goals scored in the first six games in 31 years

The Blueshirts have scored 31 goals in their first six games. That is the most goals scored by a team in their first six games in 31 years. The last teams to do it were the New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings both in the 1993-94 season, the same year the Rangers won their last Stanley Cup Championship.

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Artemi Panarin is New York’s current goal leader with six scores in these six games. Chris Kreider isn’t far behind, as the veteran winger is already at five. The scoring hasn’t come from just the top six either, as Filip Chytil sits a third on the team with three goals himself. The Rangers have scored four or more goals in each of their first six games, which happens to be the first time in franchise history that this has happened.