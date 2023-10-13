Rangers: 3 predictions for Alexis Lafreniere in the 2023-24 Season

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023-24 NHL season has begun for the New York Rangers. New York is entering the season with high expectations. One player who is in a make-or-break season is former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere.

The past few seasons have been disappointing and, while he did get extended, Lafreniere needs to impress in order to solidify his role long-term with the Rangers. It’s not easy to project Lafreniere’s season, but

Alexis Lafreniere will get off to a hot start this season

This prediction is already off to a good start after Lafreniere scored the Blueshirts’ first goal of the season on Thursday night. The bold projection was that Lafreniere would kick off the season on the right track by netting the team’s first goal. He did exactly that and will aim to keep things hot to start the season.

Lafreniere will contribute 65 points this season for Rangers

It seems clear that Lafreniere did not fit Gerald Gallant’s system. With Peter Laviolette now hired as the coach, he will be a better fit in that system. In fact, Lafreniere should finally shine in this system, where he will achieve career highs in his NHL career. This will be the year Lafreniere finally impresses and gives the fan base confidence in his long-term future.

Lafreniere will remain a New York Ranger for the Entire Season

A lot of analysts and fans have stressed to the Rangers that they should part ways with Lafreniere as he has disappointed as a first-overall pick. Here’s the issue: sometimes it takes time for a prospect to shine in the NHL.

The Rangers’ decision to re-sign Lafreniere to an extension shows their willingness to keep him. Also, many fans and analysts have requested that Lafreniere should be sent to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. However, that is highly unlikely to happen. No matter what, he will be a New York Ranger for the entire season, regardless of how his season goes