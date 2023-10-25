Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 3–1 win over the Calgary Flames

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers’ regular season game against the Calgary Flames concluded on Tuesday night. The Blueshirts won this game 3-1 against the Calgary Flames. There were many players who impressed, but three players truly stood out from the bunch.

3. Alexis Lafreniere keeps proving the doubters wrong

There was a time when many fans criticized the Rangers when they gave Alexis Lafreniere a two-year deal and wanted him gone. Well, with games like this, those fans are going to silence their mouths.

Lafreniere has had a nice start of the season so far, but tonight he was the guy that scored the key goal against the Flames tonight. In fact, he has had back-to-back goals in the past few games now. Lafreniere is on the right track and hopefully, he will continue standing out this season.

2. Erik Gustafsson seems like a solid addition

Erik Gustafsson was a very sneakily good signing for the Rangers. While it was a one-year, prove-it deal, with his style of awareness, grit, and speed at his age. He was worth the chance and Drury gave him that chance. Gustafsson proved it tonight with that heads-up goal he scored in the second period.

Great heads up play by Erik Gustafsson and he cleans up the Chytil rebound. #NYR cooking in the 2nd.



5 assists in last 2 games for Chytil. pic.twitter.com/s8Go8eQo2z — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) October 25, 2023

Gustafsson has been a pretty solid addition to the team and hopefully he will keep playing well and stay healthy.

1. Filip Chytil continues to stand out for the Rangers

You don’t have to score a single goal to get the No. 1 standout on this list. Chytil deserves the top list as he is just an assist machine and creates a ton of opportunities for other Rangers.

Not only did he have an involvement in making two assists in this game, but against the Kraken he made three assists. It has been his two best games and it will be interesting to see how many more assists he will make against the Oilers, Canucks, and Jets.