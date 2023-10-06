Rangers: 3 players who stood out in sixth preseason game

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers’ sixth preseason game against the Boston Bruins concluded on Thursday night. The Blueshirts lost this game 3-1. Despite the loss, there were some positives and a clear negative that occurred in the game.

Brennan Othmann doesn’t fit on the fourth Line

The Rangers have more losses than wins in the preseason this year. Luckily one bright spot for the Rangers this offseason has been Brennan Othmann.

Othmann did struggle this game, but his issues seem to stem from his playing time on the fourth line. The young winger clearly does not fit in on that line.

Othmann’s inability to fit in with the fourth line was something that many noticed last game against the New Jersey Devils and it once again happened tonight. When he shines, he is usually on the second or third line.

The Rangers have a gem in Will Cuylle

Will Cuylle did not score a goal or make an assist in the game, but he did have some rather impressive moments. Not only did he make some nice shots on offense, but he showcased his physicality with some hits and even looked solid on the powerplay.

In the past few games, Cuylle has made the final roster decisions super difficult for Chris Drury. No matter what, though, many should expect Cuylle to play in some NHL games this season.

Kaapo Kakko continues to shine

With how disappointing the Rangers’ performance was last night, it was nice seeing Kaapo Kakko shine. His wrist shot to score the only goal of the night was well executed and his level of awareness has gotten better. Kakko even drew some penalties as well, putting the Rangers in a great spot.

Unfortunately, the team did not take advantage, but putting the team in a great spot is always a positive. While many have been down on Kakko, there is a level of improvement on the ice for him. Hopefully, he performs at a consistently good pace in the regular season and keeps getting paired up with Kreider and Zibanejad.