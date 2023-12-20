How the Rangers finally broke out of their slump leading to 3-game winning streak

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers were not playing their best hockey over the course of the last few weeks. The defense fell apart, offensive production was at an all-time low, and the goaltending from Igor Shesterkin was questionable. But after now riding a three-game win streak filled with stellar performances, it’s safe to say that the Blueshirts are officially back in form.

The Rangers are riding a three-game win streak

Over the course of their last three games, the Blueshirts have managed to go 3-0 against some formidable opponents. Anaheim was the easiest matchup during this stretch, but back-to-back wins against Boston and Toronto are enough to conclude that the Rangers remain Stanley Cup contenders.

Across these three games, the Blueshirts have outscored their opponents 12-4. Both the offense and defense have been close to perfect, as compared to their 9-18 GF/GA in their three previous matchups. This is an exciting time to see the Rangers overcoming top-of-the-league teams, as they are still not at their full potential with Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil remaining out with injury.

Igor Shesterkin is back in form following rough stretch of play

Before this win streak began, fans were questioning the level of faith they had in superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin. His performances were nowhere near as skillful as in the past, and Jonathan Quick playing perfectly did not help his case to remain as the starter in the hearts of the fans.

Starting with an elite performance against Boston, Shesterkin has proved that his rough stretch of play was nothing more than a speed bump in his overall successful career. He’s taken down two of the best offensive teams in the NHL in Boston and Toronto and did so by allowing just three goals across those contests.