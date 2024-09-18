The Mets’ rotation is carrying the team to the postseason

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, New York Mets starter Tylor Megill tossed six strong innings in which he allowed just an unearned run to lead his team’s 10-1 win against the Washington Nationals. He conceded two hits and two walks while striking out four and lowering his ERA to a solid 4.08.

Sean Manaea was impressive in the Mets’ opener against the Nationals

Left-hander Sean Manaea contributed seven frames on Monday as the Mets beat the Nats 2-1 in the opener. He allowed just four hits, one run, and a walk, accumulating six punchouts.

Even though the Mets lost Sunday’s finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, southpaw David Peterson helped his squad with 7.2 one-run innings, with four hits, one base on balls, and six strikeouts. He took his ERA down to a brilliant 2.85.

On Saturday, Luis Severino returned a quality start of six frames and three runs allowed in Philadelphia, and Jose Quintana delivered seven shutout frames on Friday. Each and every one of the members of the Mets rotation seems to be on a roll at the moment: they are quietly carrying New York to the promised land.

The Mets’ starters have been magnificent this month

Mets starters have an incredible 1.90 ERA in September, which is definitely not insignificant because we are past the middle of the month. In large part thanks to the rotation’s current level, the team has managed to build a two-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card.

In fact, the Mets also caught the Arizona Diamondbacks and now hold the second Wild Card spot because they own the tiebreaker with the Snakes. The five aforementioned hurlers have had a huge impact on the Mets’ success in September and long before that.

Keep in mind they are doing this without Kodai Senga and Paul Blackburn. The former is in the last stages of his recovery from a calf strain, and the latter was recently diagnosed with a spinal fluid leak. Both are expected back this season, but in the meantime, their teammates are showing off.

“It’s contagious,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the team’s official site. “One guy takes the ball, gives you six, seven, then the next guy kind of has the mentality of, ‘I’ve got to match that or be better.’ So it’s a healthy competition.”

Name by name, the Mets rotation isn’t a top-five unit in baseball. However, it’s hard to argue with the numbers: there might not be a hotter unit in the league.