The Mets might have something truly special developing in the batting order

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets are on the verge of assembling one of the most dangerous batting orders in baseball, thanks to the addition of Juan Soto. With his elite plate discipline and generational offensive ability, the lineup suddenly looks like a nightmare for opposing pitchers. The top three spots in the order could be perfectly structured to maximize run production, and if everything clicks, this could be one of the most potent trios in the sport.

A Dream Trio at the Top

It seems likely that Francisco Lindor will remain in the leadoff spot, allowing his switch-hitting ability and speed to set the table for Soto and Pete Alonso.

Soto slotting in at second is a perfect fit, as his ability to work the count and get on base at an absurd rate will create chaos for pitchers immediately. He posted a ridiculous .288/.419/.569 slash line last season with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an elite 18.1% walk rate. His presence alone forces pitchers to be careful, leading to more fastballs and hittable pitches for those behind him.

Credit: CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While some might prefer Alonso in the cleanup spot, the Mets may benefit more from having him bat third. Alonso is a true slugger, hitting .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs in 2024. With Soto’s on-base skills and Lindor’s ability to drive balls into the gap, Alonso will have plenty of RBI opportunities. This setup mirrors what the Yankees did with Soto and Aaron Judge last year, and it worked to perfection.

The Power Potential Is Unreal

This trio alone could combine for well over 100 home runs in 2025. Lindor is no slouch in the power department, either, as he hit 33 home runs with 91 RBIs last season while slashing .273/.344/.500. If Soto is constantly on base and pitchers are forced to attack Alonso rather than risk walking multiple batters, the Mets could have an offensive engine that fuels them to the top of the National League.

Even if the bottom of the order is inconsistent, as we saw with the Yankees last year, a top-heavy offense with this much talent can still be dominant. Soto changes the entire dynamic of a lineup, and when surrounded by two elite hitters in Lindor and Alonso, the Mets could be on their way to an offensive explosion in 2025.