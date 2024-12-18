The Mets may have struck gold with $38 million pitching investment

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clay Holmes has made it clear that his goal for the 2025 season with the New York Mets is to transition from a bullpen role into a full-time starting pitcher. With lofty ambitions to pitch at least 160 innings, Holmes is ready to take on a new challenge in his career.

A Lofty Target

Holmes hasn’t pitched more than 63 innings in a season over the past three years, so his aim to more than double that workload is ambitious. For Holmes, however, the focus is on preparation and not limiting himself.

“It’s hard to put arbitrary numbers on things,” Holmes said, via the NY Post. “My intention going in is to throw 160 innings. I want to throw as many innings as I can. I want to do that safely. … I don’t want to put a cap on it.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

His determination to safely stretch his workload will require adjustments to both his preparation and his in-game management. The transition from the bullpen to the rotation often tests a pitcher’s stamina and pitch mix, both of which Holmes has been working on refining.

Last season, Holmes posted a 3.14 ERA with 9.71 strikeouts per nine, with a 70.5% left-on-base rate and a 65% ground ball rate. Holmes is one of the best ground-ball pitchers in the game, but he’s volatile with his command at times.

The Importance of the Sinker

Holmes’ sinker has been a defining pitch in his arsenal, and he believes it will be an asset as he moves into a starting role.

“The challenge for me is to continue to keep it simple,’’ Holmes said. “My sinker development since I last started is night and day, so it adds to its potential. I can’t forget that: My sinker is my best pitch and when it’s there, you can rely on it in different situations.”

Holmes’ sinker has historically been one of the most effective pitches in his repertoire, generating ground balls at an elite rate. As a starter, the ability to consistently induce weak contact and limit pitch counts will be key to achieving his innings goal.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Mets Need to Play it Safe

While Holmes has shown the ability to thrive in high-leverage bullpen situations, the demands of starting present unique challenges. The grind of a 160-inning season requires not just physical durability but also mental fortitude. Holmes’ experience as a reliever will serve him well in maintaining focus during high-pressure moments, but the need to sustain that focus over multiple innings and starts will be a new test.

The Mets will undoubtedly monitor Holmes’ workload carefully, particularly early in the season, to ensure he adapts to his new role safely. With a rotation that has already seen significant turnover in recent years, Holmes’ ability to contribute as a starter could provide the Mets with much-needed stability.

High Hopes for a New Role

Holmes’ desire to transition to a starting role highlights his confidence in his development as a pitcher. His sinker’s evolution, coupled with his willingness to take on the challenges of starting, positions him as an intriguing option for the Mets’ rotation. Whether he reaches his ambitious goal of 160 innings remains to be seen, but Holmes’ determination and focus will undoubtedly make his journey one to watch.