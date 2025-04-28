The Mets may have no choice but to option volatile relief pitcher

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have enjoyed impressive pitching performances to open the 2025 season, but not everything has gone according to plan in the bullpen.

One of their more volatile arms, 27-year-old Jose Butto, might be nearing a crossroads.

So far this season, Butto owns a 4.20 ERA over 15 innings — not exactly a disaster, but far from the dominance the Mets had hoped for.

Despite the surface-level struggles, Butto’s underlying numbers tell a much different story.

He ranks in the 82nd percentile in whiff rate, the 71st percentile in chase rate, and the 84th percentile in ground ball rate.

Metrics like these suggest Butto should be thriving, but his performances with runners on base have been a different issue entirely.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What’s going wrong for Butto on the mound?

In the Mets’ heartbreaking 8–7 walk-off loss to the Washington Nationals, Butto was roughed up for three hits and three earned runs over just 0.2 innings.

It was another frustrating outing in what’s been a season full of missed opportunities.

Butto’s primary arsenal — a four-seam fastball, slider, sinker, and changeup — should be enough to keep hitters guessing.

However, his fastball is lacking the life needed to blow past MLB hitters, and opposing bats are taking advantage by creating too much hard contact.

Adding to the frustration, Butto is walking 4.20 batters per nine innings, handing out free passes that only make life harder for himself.

When you’re constantly pitching out of jams, even the best secondary pitches can lose their effectiveness.

It’s a bit like asking a tightrope walker to carry extra weight mid-performance — one small misstep, and everything comes crashing down.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

What’s next for the Mets and Butto?

Right now, the Mets seem willing to stay patient.

Manager Carlos Mendoza isn’t likely to make a snap decision and demote Butto after just a few rocky outings, especially given the raw tools he brings to the mound.

Instead, it appears they’ll give him more live opportunities to find his rhythm.

There’s no question Butto has the upside to be a high-leverage arm if he can iron out the kinks.

But if he continues to falter in critical spots, the Mets may eventually be forced to explore other bullpen options — and that window might close sooner than later if the team remains in the thick of the playoff race.

For now, the ball is firmly in Butto’s court.

It’s up to him to turn things around before the Mets are left with no choice but to pivot.

