Mets bring back strikeout machine on one-year deal

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are doing everything right with their bullpen in 2025, and they aren’t slowing down.

Currently boasting the third-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 2.46, the Mets are looking for every edge they can find.

Over the weekend, they brought back a familiar face, signing veteran lefty Brooks Raley to a one-year deal.

Brooks Raley Returns to a Familiar Stage

Raley spent a short but successful stint with the Mets last season, throwing just seven innings at the major league level but not allowing a single run.

Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

He struck out an impressive 11.57 batters per nine innings during that time.

Going back a bit further, Raley enjoyed terrific campaigns in 2022 and 2023, including a strong showing with the Mets in 2023 when he posted a 2.80 ERA over 54.2 innings.

His 80.7% left-on-base rate and 43% ground ball rate helped stabilize the bullpen when it needed it most.

At 36 years old, Raley’s experience and guile are more valuable than ever.

What Raley Brings to the 2025 Mets Bullpen

Raley isn’t a flamethrower — not even close — but he’s a technician on the mound.

His arsenal features a sweeper, cutter, changeup, and sinker, giving him a mix that keeps hitters off balance.

He specializes in generating chases outside the zone and racks up strikeouts without needing overpowering velocity.

It’s like watching a veteran pool shark who wins games not by smashing the cue ball, but by out-thinking everyone at the table.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Timely Replacement for A.J. Minter

This move comes at a crucial moment, as the Mets are losing A.J. Minter to the injured list with a triceps problem.

Adding Raley ensures that the bullpen maintains its dominant form while giving them a trusted left-handed option to fill the gap.

Raley’s ability to jump right back into a familiar environment should make the transition smooth, giving manager Carlos Mendoza another quality arm for high-leverage situations.

With the Mets’ pitching staff firing on all cylinders, the reunion with Raley could quietly end up being one of their best low-key moves of the year.

