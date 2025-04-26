Mets’ key reliever ticketed for injured list stint with left triceps soreness

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The New York Mets rolled out a pitching clinic on Saturday night, blanking the Washington Nationals 2-0 and knotting up their weekend series at a game apiece.

It was the kind of performance that felt less like a regular season contest and more like a subtle message: “We’re still one of the best in the business.”

This weekend series is far from over, with two more battles scheduled for Sunday and Monday. The Nationals, ever the scrappy underdogs, have made a habit of refusing to roll over, no matter who’s on the mound against them.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

A.J. Minter’s Sudden Exit Casts a Shadow

Despite the win, the night wasn’t all high-fives and celebrations for the Mets. In the eighth inning, reliable lefty A.J. Minter had to leave the game early, and not by choice.

After feeling tightness in his left triceps, Minter exited cautiously, the way someone might ease off a sprained ankle before the real pain kicks in.

“Minter left with triceps soreness. He is headed for an MRI and likely IL stint,” reported Mike Puma of the New York Post, relaying the news through X (formerly Twitter). It’s the kind of update that makes every Mets fan hold their breath just a little bit longer.

An MRI is set for Sunday, and while no one is hitting the panic button just yet, early signs suggest Minter will be sidelined for a couple of weeks at minimum.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Speaking after the game, Minter didn’t sugarcoat the uncertainty: “I don’t know how long or what we’re looking at,” he said in a short clip posted by SNY. “We’ll see what the damage is tomorrow.”

A Tough Break After a Long Road Back

For Minter, the timing couldn’t be more frustrating. He had clawed his way back from hip surgery last year, grinding through rehab and a grueling offseason to be ready for Opening Day.

His work had been paying off in spades — a 1.64 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP — numbers that speak louder than any postgame interview.

Losing Minter, even temporarily, is a bit like losing a key spoke on a racing bike. Everything can still move forward, sure, but it’s going to take a little more grit — and a little more balance — to keep the ride smooth.

The Mets will now have to find a way to carry that momentum through the rest of the series — and beyond — without one of their sharpest arms.